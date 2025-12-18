“I brought peace to the Middle East," Trump boasts achievements in White House address

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered an address of approximately twenty minutes to the nation on Thursday evening, reviewing what he described as the key achievements of his administration as the first anniversary of his election approaches.

Speaking primarily to an American audience, Trump outlined upcoming policy measures and announced that he would soon appoint a new Federal Reserve chair who supports lowering interest rates.

The president addressed the war in Gaza in notably blunt terms, declaring: “I have ended eight wars in ten months, eliminated the Iranian nuclear threat, ended the war in Gaza, and, for the first time in 3,000 years, brought peace to the Middle East.”

Trump went on to highlight what he portrayed as major domestic successes, saying: “Tonight, after eleven months, our border is secure, inflation has been stopped, wages have gone up, prices have gone down, our nation is strong, America is respected, and our country is back. We are on the brink of an economic prosperity the world has never seen.”

He also sharply criticized previous administrations, stating: “For too long, the vast majority of good and honest Americans have been forced to watch corrupt politicians loot government institutions, exploit taxpayers, and dismantle the systems that make a civilized society possible. That era is over. We are putting America first.”