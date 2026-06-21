Negotiations between the United States and Iran began Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland, aimed at implementing the memorandum of understanding recently signed by the two countries. The talks are focused on several key issues, including the situation in Lebanon, Iranian assets frozen abroad, and the prospects for a broader regional agreement.

The discussions bring together US Vice President J.D. Vance, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and representatives from Qatar and Pakistan.

As negotiations got underway, US President Trump struck a confrontational tone during an interview with Fox News, warning Tehran against any attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz.

"I have spoken to senior Iranian officials and told them that if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, it will have no country left," Trump said, adding that he had "several options" if Tehran failed to engage seriously in the talks.

The president also suggested the United States could take direct action to secure the strategic waterway.

"We can become the guardians of the strait and take 20% of the oil. We could even seize control of it and collect the transit fees ourselves if necessary. If they don't make a deal, we'll make them pay dearly," he said.

"This is not an agreement with the Iranian regime, but simply an extension of the ceasefire," he said. "In the end, I am the one who decides. If the Iranians do not honor their commitments at the negotiating table, I have a 60-day deadline; after that, I will do as I wish."

The US President also issued a warning regarding Hezbollah, calling on Iran to restrain its Lebanese ally.

"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "If not, we will strike Iran very hard, like last week, but even harder."

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian said Washington's approach had shifted significantly.

"Trump's positions have changed by 180 degrees compared to the past," Pezeshkian said, while reiterating that Iran would not abandon its uranium enrichment program. "We will not relinquish this right, and they will be forced to accept it."

Iranian negotiator Ghalibaf responded to Trump’s threats, saying ‘US should be careful with their statements, our forces are ready to respond.'