In New York, hundreds of protesters rallied in front of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's residence

Hundreds of Jewish New Yorkers and supporters gathered Tuesday evening in front of the official residence of New York City’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, at Gracie Mansion, in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

This is the first demonstration organized by the Jewish community in front of the mayor's residence since he took office. The gathering was organized by the group EndJewHatred, with support notably from the Israeli American Council, the Catholic League, and the Zionist Organization of America.

The organizers claim to be demanding the departure of Zohran Mamdani, whom they accuse of not responding to the rise of radicalization and anti-American extremism in New York.

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In the crowd, the protesters were waving American and Israeli flags, chanting "USA" and "Zohran Mamdani must go." Several signs demanded his removal or denounced anti-Zionism as a threat to Jews. Some participants wore stickers with the slogan: "Make love, not intifada."

The gathering brought together mostly Jews, but also Christian and Muslim supporters as well as Iranian expatriates. The organizers estimate that around 1,000 people took part in the demonstration over the course of the evening.

The presence of Muslims at the demonstration sparked controversy after a message from city council member Shahana Hanif, a leading leftist figure in Brooklyn, who wrote on X: “May Allah condemn you to hell,” provoking strong reactions from Jewish officials.

The demonstration took place in an area cordoned off by barriers, with a heavy police presence between the protesters and the mayor's residence. Jewish security personnel and police were checking participants at the entrance.

Zohran Mamdani is regularly criticized by Jewish organizations for his refusal to recognize Israel as a Jewish state, for his links with anti-Zionist activists, and for his positions on Gaza. More recently, a video published by the city hall on 'Nakba Day' was denounced by Jewish leaders as a biased presentation of Israel’s War of Independence.

The protest was described as the first demonstration by the Jewish community in front of the mayor’s residence since he took office.