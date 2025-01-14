Investigators probing possible 'human origin' behind LA fires - report

The Palisades fire, the most significant and destructive in the history of Los Angeles, may be of human origin, according to a new report in the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

Authorities investigating the cause of the disaster suggest that it could have been an accident. The report said the fire is believed by investigators to have started near a viewpoint known as Skull Rock on the Temescal Ridge Trail in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. This area is particularly popular with hikers and often serves as a gathering place for local teenagers.

The blaze, which has been raging for nearly a week, has already devastated almost 30,000 acres and destroyed 5,000 structures. Law enforcement officers are examining a possible link with a small fire that occurred at the same location on New Year's Eve, apparently caused by fireworks, that was quickly contained.

The popularity of the place means that it's possible another fire may have started in the area on Tuesday before turning into the fire that destroyed thousands of buildings across Los Angeles, sources cited by the Los Angeles Times indicate.