Iran launched cyber attacks against the Trump and Harris campaigns, according to US intelligence services on Monday.

The FBI and other agencies released a joint statement concluding that Tehran “sought access to individuals with direct access to the presidential campaign of both political parties.”

Steven Cheung, the campaign spokesman for former president Donald Trump’s campaign, said the attack was aimed to “sow chaos throughout our democratic process.”

“We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, specifically involving influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting Presidential campaigns.”

Iran’s diplomatic mission to the UN denied the allegations, challenging the US to provide evidence.