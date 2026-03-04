Iran is running short of missile launchers and viable firing zones as a result of sustained U.S. and Israeli strikes, U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday in an interview with Politico. Trump claimed that Iran’s military infrastructure is being “decimated” by the ongoing campaign.

His remarks come amid continued U.S. and Israeli military operations targeting Iranian assets. The American campaign, known as Operation Epic Fury, has been led by the United States Central Command since February 28, while Israel has carried out parallel strikes under its own operation, Lion’s Roar.

Trump acknowledged that Iran is still capable of launching missiles and is expected to continue doing so “for some time.” However, he said Tehran’s ability to sustain such attacks is rapidly eroding as launch systems and infrastructure are destroyed.

By contrast, the U.S. president said the United States faces no comparable constraints. “We have unlimited stockpiles,” Trump said, citing emergency orders placed with defense contractors to accelerate weapons and equipment production.

The Israeli military said separately that approximately 300 Iranian missile launchers have been destroyed since the start of the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign. According to data released by the Israeli Air Force, the rate of Iranian missile launches toward Israeli territory has fallen by about 70 percent compared with the opening days of the conflict.