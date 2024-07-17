US authorities received intelligence reports in recent weeks about an Iranian plot to assassinate former president Donald Trump, according to US reports.

Despite this, there is no evidence yet that this is linked in any way to the assassination attempt on Trump by Thomas Matthew Crooks.

“We have repeatedly and consistently briefed the public and Congress on the existence of these threats,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said, Politico reported.

“We have repeatedly met at the highest levels of our government to develop and implement a comprehensive response to these threats. We have invested extraordinary resources in developing additional information about these threats, disrupting individuals involved in these threats … and directly warning Iran.”

CNN, citing a senior official, said that the Secret Service and the Trump campaign were both aware of the threat.

Earlier this month, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that Iran has been using the war between Israel and Hamas to foment opposition in the US, helping provide financial assistance to pro-Palestinian protests since October 7.

“We have observed actors tied to Iran’s government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters,” she said.

During the investigation, The Washington Post reported that FBI agents used software developed by Israeli company Cellebrite to access Crooks' cell phone.

It is still unknown what his motives were.