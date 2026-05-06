Iranian proxies attacked US targets in Iraq over 600 times during ongoing conflict - report

A senior US State Department official has disclosed to CNN that more than 600 attacks were carried out against American facilities in Iraq during the height of the recent conflict with Iran.

According to the official, the attacks targeted key American sites, including the US Embassy in Baghdad, the Diplomatic Support Center, and the US Consulate in Erbil. Many of these assaults involved missiles and drones, highlighting the capabilities of Iran and its affiliated groups.

The US Embassy in Baghdad issued a fresh warning, stating that Iran-aligned militias in Iraq continue to plan additional attacks against American citizens and assets across the country, including in the Kurdistan region. The alert also raised concerns about the role of certain Iraqi elements, alleging that some actors within the state apparatus are providing political, financial, and operational backing to these groups.

Washington has urged Iraqi leadership to take decisive action. US officials specifically called on Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi to confront Iranian-backed militias operating within the country.

Speaking on the matter, the senior official emphasized that the United States expects tangible measures rather than statements. “We’re looking for action, not words,” they said, pointing to what they described as a blurred line between the Iraqi state and militia groups.

Proposed steps include removing militia influence from government institutions, cutting off their access to state funding, and halting salary payments to fighters. Such moves, the official added, would signal a meaningful shift and help restore confidence in Iraq’s commitment to curbing militia activity.