Jamie Lee Curtis stirs controversy by comparing Los Angeles fires to Gaza

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis stirred controversy on Thursday, comparing the devastating fires ravaging Los Angeles to the situation in the Gaza Strip.

This came as she attended an event for her new film, "The Last Showgirl."

"The entire Pacific Palisades looks like, you know, unfortunately, Gaza or one of these war-torn countries where awful things have happened," she said.

"I was born and raised in the City of Angels [Los Angeles], and the whole City of Angels is on fire everywhere. Everywhere. The entire town. Pacific Palisades is gone," Curtis said at the beginning of the video clip.

This comparison has sparked numerous criticisms on social media, with some users also recalling the actress's past support for Israel. In October 2023, following the Hamas attacks on Israel, Curtis had already been the subject of controversy when she posted a message of support for Israel alongside a photo of Palestinian children in Gaza, a supposed mistake that led her to delete her post.

Last week, during her appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show," the actress had already spoken about the California fires, calling them a "disaster" and encouraging the public to support the victims of the flames.