Jay-Z accused of raping 13-year-old with Diddy in 2000

A new civil lawsuit accused rapper and producer Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2000.

Originally filed last October against Combs alone, the complaint was amended on Sunday to include Carter among the defendants.

According to the court document, the events took place during a party organized after the MTV Music Awards ceremony. The complainant, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims to have been sexually assaulted by the two men after drinking alcohol.

The alleged victim felt disoriented and went into an adjacent bedroom, according to the document. Carter raped her first, followed by Combs, the complaint details, specifying that she then allegedly hit Combs before fleeing the party.

In response to these accusations, Jay-Z released a scathing statement addressed to Tony Buzbee, the plaintiff's lawyer: "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

According to the complaint, the alleged victim's lawyers had contacted Carter to attempt a mediation that would resolve this case. The rapper said the plaintiff's lawyer is "shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him or else publicly file wildly false horrific allegations against him," in a statement to CNN.

This new case arises while Combs, 55 years old, has been held since September 16 in a detention center in Brooklyn, facing charges of sex trafficking, extortion, and incitement to prostitution. Two weeks ago, a federal court in New York rejected for the third time his request for a $50 million bail release.