Joe Biden extends sanctions against Jewish residents of West Bank

Just days before the end of his term and two weeks before the expiration of the previous order, US President Joe Biden extended by one year the order declaring a state of emergency in the West Bank and authorizing the imposition of sanctions on Israeli residents of the region.

"The situation in the West Bank — in particular high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and property destruction — has reached intolerable levels and constitutes a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, and the broader Middle East region," an official statement released by the White House said.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a speech on the war in the Gaza Strip and the situation in the Middle East, accusing the Israeli government of systematically undermining the only alternative to Hamas, namely the Palestinian Authority.