John F. Kennedy's granddaughter reveals she has less than a year to live

Tatiana Schlossberg, the 35-year-old granddaughter of former US President John F. Kennedy, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and has less than a year to live.

Schlossberg, a mother of two, published the tragic news in a personal essay in "The New Yorker" magazine, in which she shared that she suffers from acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation.

"Maybe my brain is replaying my life now because I have a terminal diagnosis, and all these memories will be lost," she wrote.

In the article, Schlossberg described how the doctors discovered the cancer just a few hours after she gave birth to her second child in May 2024. Since then, she has spent most of her time undergoing treatments, which included a bone marrow transplant, chemotherapy, and blood transfusions.

The rare mutation she suffers from, called Inversion 3, is usually found among older patients.

Shlossberg is a graduate of Yale and Oxford Universities, previously worked as a journalist for The New York Times, and published her first book in 2019. Her article was published on November 22, the 62nd anniversary of the assassination of her grandfather, John Kennedy, in 1963.