Justin Trudeau to resign after replacement selected

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he would step down once a new leader for his party is selected.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its new leader," he said at a press conference.

The 53-year-old leader of the Liberal Party is a son of Pierre Trudeau, who served as prime minister on two separate occassions in the '60s, '70s, and '80s.

"Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history," he said.

"This morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of parliament. She has granted this request, and the House will now be prorogued until March 24."