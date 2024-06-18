Kamala Harris on Oct.7 sexual violence: 'We cannot look away'

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday said that Israeli testimonies concerning Hamas' use of sexualized and gender-based violence on October 7 will only increase as more hostages kept in Gaza are released.

Speaking at an event dedicated to raising awareness on conflict-related sexual violence, including the airing of Sheryl Sandberg's 'Screams Before Silence' documentary, the vice president stressed: "We cannot look away. And we will not be silent."

Harris shared that she spoke with Amit Soussana, who was among the Hamas hostages released as a part of the November deal. After Hamas’ October 7 attack, “I saw images of bloody Israeli women abducted,” said the vice president.

“Then it came to light that Hamas committed rape and gang rape at the Nova music festival. And women’s bodies were found naked from the waist down, hands tied behind their back and shot in the head.”

"On October 7, Hamas committed horrific acts of sexual violence," stated Harris. In March, the United Nations (UN) reported found “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape, “sexualized torture,” and other cruel and inhumane treatment of women during on October 7. The same report stressed that there are “reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may be ongoing.”

Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

The vice president also said her “heart breaks for all these survivors and their families, and for all the pain and suffering over the last eight months in Israel and in Gaza.”

Harris said “sexual violence has been a tactic of war since ancient times,” though she noted that the international community has made recent progress viewing it “as an attack on peace, stability and human rights.”

“It’s not enough. The crimes persist and, globally, our system of accountability remains inadequate,” Harris said referring to same tactics used in Iraq, Sudan and the Central African Republic. “More must be done.”