Kamala Harris reiterates support for ban on 2,000-lb bombs to Israel

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris doubled down on banning heavy bombs to Israel, speaking on Tuesday to the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"One of the things that we’ve done that I’m entirely supportive of is the pause that we put on the 2000-pound bombs," Harris said, referring to the Biden administration withholding shipments of the heavy bombs in May.

Harris spoke to the association in a bid to woo Black voters ahead of the November elections against former president Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.

Answering a question about the leverage the US has on Israel, she used the bombs as an example. "I absolutely believe that this war has to end, and it has to end as soon as possible," she said.

Despite this, she stressed her support for Israel's right to defend itself against murderous terrorists such as Hamas, adding that how it does this matters.