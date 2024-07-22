Kamala Harris salutes Biden presidency as 'unmatched in modern history'

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday made her first statement since being endorsed by President Joe Biden a day before, taking the opportunity to thank him for his service.

"Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment in the past three years is unmatched in modern history," she said from the White House.

Biden said on Sunday that he would step aside from the campaign for the presidency, with elections to be held in November. Shortly after, Biden endorsed Harris as the Democratic candidate.

"In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office," Harris said.

This comes after Biden announced he would be withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, which pitted him against former president Donald Trump.

Following a disastrous performance against Trump, in which Biden mumbled and appeared feeble, speculation grew over whether he would step aside due to being unfit to continue at 81 years old.