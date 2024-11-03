'Keep Calm-ala and carry on-ala': Harris opens SNL

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris appeared on the "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) TV comedy show on Saturday, just three days before the elections. Harris portrayed herself as the mirror-image double of Maya Rudolph’s version of her.

“It is nice to see you Kamala,” Harris told Rudolph, “and I’m just here to remind you you got this.”

The appearance was met with by cheers in the audience.

In sync, Harris and Rudolph urged the supporters to “Keep Kamala and carry-on-ala,” declared that they share each other’s “belief in the promise of America,” and delivered the signature “Live from New York it’s Saturday night!”

Harris was making her first appearance on the show. “It was fun,” she told reporters before flying to Detroit in the battleground state of Michigan.

SNL has a long history of hosting politicians, including Harris' opponent Donald Trump during his first presidential bid in 2015. It is noted that appearing so close to Election Day is unusual.

Asked if Trump had been invited to appear during this year electoral campaign, Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former president and Republican nominee, said: “I don’t know. Probably not.”