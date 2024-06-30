"Los Angeles is becoming unsafe for its Jewish residents" says Israeli Minister

Amichai Shikli, Israel's Minister of Diaspora and Anti-Semitism, has urgently called upon California Governor and Los Angeles Mayor to address a concerning escalation of anti-Semitic incidents in the city.

In a strongly worded letter sent following a surge in anti-Semitic activities since October 7, 2023, Shikli expressed deep apprehension about the safety of Jewish residents in Los Angeles.

"Los Angeles is becoming more and more unsafe for its Jewish residents," Shikli stated, emphasizing the urgent need for proactive measures to combat the rising tide of anti-Semitism.

He highlighted recent violent demonstrations on campuses that endangered Jewish students, alongside two serious incidents that he believes were mishandled by authorities.

One incident he pointed to was the tragic murder of Paul Kessler in November 2023 during a pro-Israel demonstration. Shikli criticized the court's failure to classify the attack as a hate crime, stating, "It is shocking to see that the court did not recognize this as a hate crime. Paul was attacked for the sole reason that he was a Jew and a Zionist."

Additionally, Shikli referenced an incident earlier in the week where an anti-Israel group disrupted an event at Adat Torah synagogue, resulting in an attack on Jewish attendees. Despite prior knowledge of the demonstration, law enforcement allegedly failed to take preventive actions to ensure the safety of Jewish residents.

Concerned about the city's largest Jewish community in North America, Shikli urged immediate steps to enhance security around Jewish institutions and to ensure law enforcement is adequately trained to handle anti-Semitic crimes effectively. "At a time when anti-Semitism is at an all-time high, I urge you to implement measures to combat it," he asserted.

The minister concluded his letter by proposing collaboration with local authorities and inviting the Los Angeles Police Department to participate in an international training program aimed at equipping security forces worldwide to combat anti-Semitism effectively.