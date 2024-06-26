Louisiana families challenge law mandating Ten Commandments in schools

Nine Louisiana families, including three Jewish families, have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a new state law that mandates the display of the Ten Commandments in all public school classrooms.

The suit, backed by Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Freedom from Religion Foundation, argues that the law violates the First Amendment

The complaint asserts that the law “approves and prescribes one particular version of the Ten Commandments, to which many people do not subscribe,” thereby infringing upon the Constitution’s prohibitions on establishing an official religion and restricting the free exercise of religion.

In 1980, the US Supreme Court ruled that a similar Kentucky law was unconstitutional. However, recent conservative shifts in the court have emboldened some Christian groups to challenge this precedent, seeking to overturn the Stone v. Graham ruling.

This new law in Louisiana, signed by Republican Governor Jeff Landry last week, is part of a broader legislative agenda reflecting his Catholic values, including measures against abortion rights and transgender inclusion. Similar bills have been proposed in Texas, Utah, and Oklahoma, although none have yet passed.

Jewish families have been at the forefront of legal battles against such legislation. For instance, rabbis in various states have filed lawsuits against restrictive abortion laws, arguing they are based on Christian doctrines and violate the separation of church and state.

The Louisiana lawsuit highlights that the version of the Ten Commandments mandated by the new law is a Christian one, which does not align with Jewish traditions. The prescribed text omits significant parts, such as the section in the first commandment about God bringing the Israelites out of Egypt, and numbers the commandments differently.

Historically, the public display of the Ten Commandments gained prominence in the 1950s, partly due to director Cecil B. DeMille’s promotional efforts for his film “The Ten Commandments.” These displays have since been the subject of numerous constitutional challenges.

One of the plaintiffs, Reverend Darcy Roake, a Unitarian Universalist, and her husband Adrian Van Young, a Reform Jew, have two young children who attend public school. They argue that the law pressures their children to conform to a specific religious doctrine, undermining the secular education they sought.

Another plaintiff, Gary Sernovitz, a board member of Touro Synagogue in New Orleans, along with Molly Pulda, a board member of the local Jewish community center, cited concerns about their child feeling pressured to suppress their Jewish identity. Their child attends Hebrew school and Jewish summer camp, and they believe the mandated displays violate Jewish tenets against proselytizing.

Joshua Herlands, an attorney and business school professor, also joined the lawsuit. He argues that the displays will coerce his children religiously and interfere with his role in guiding their religious upbringing. He also objects to the law's specific spelling of the word “God,” preferring the Jewish practice of writing “G-d” to avoid taking God’s name in vain.

The lawsuit underscores the ongoing debate over the separation of church and state and the complexities of maintaining religious neutrality in public institutions.