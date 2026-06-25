New York is no longer just the Jewish heart of America, it is a turbulent political battleground. In the recent Democratic Party primaries, what started as fringe voices has become a sweeping mainstream. The new candidates discovered that harsh criticism of Israel is no longer an obstacle, but rather the fastest ticket into the House of Representatives.

The star of the evening, Zohran Mamdani, is no longer alone. The candidates Claire Valdez and Daryelisa Avila-Chauvellier secured impressive victories, armed with rhetoric of "genocide" and "apartheid." Even the Jewish Brad Lander defeated the staunch Israel supporter Dan Goldman by a huge margin, promising to loudly fight for Palestinian freedom and rights.

For the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, this is an ongoing political nightmare. While the streets of Brooklyn are shaking with cries of “Free Palestine,” longtime Jewish residents feel the ground burning beneath them. Swastikas are appearing on fences in the heart of ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, and the traditional Zionist voice is being pushed aside, making way for a new, radical, and defiant generation that is changing the face of the city.

The focus is now on the November elections. For the winners, the anti-Israel line is not a bug in the system but a central feature of the new identity of the Democratic Party. If this trend continues, this spirit will not only grow stronger in Congress — it is expected to become the standard that will reshape the future of relations between Jerusalem and Washington.