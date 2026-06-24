Candidates aligned with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) scored a series of historic primary victories on Tuesday.

In New York’s 10th Congressional District former City Comptroller Brad Lander, who is Jewish, unseated two-term incumbent Representative Dan Goldman. Goldman campaigned on unconditional support for Israel's security, whereas Lander successfully mobilized progressive and secular Jewish voters by linking domestic protections against antisemitism directly with advocacy for Palestinian human rights.

A parallel upset took place in the 13th Congressional District, where 32-year-old democratic socialist and campus activist Darializa Avila Chevalier defeated veteran five-term Representative Adriano Espaillat. Avila Chevalier launched her insurgent campaign out of frustration with Espaillat's opposition to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and built a winning coalition of younger voters critical of US military aid to Israel.

In Brooklyn and Queens, the progressive baseline was further solidified in the 7th Congressional District, where State Assembly Member Claire Valdez defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to succeed retiring Representative Nydia Velázquez. Valdez campaigned on an uncompromising anti-war platform, securing a commanding victory after painting Reynoso as an establishment figure whose criticisms of Israel were politically reactive rather than deeply held.

While mainstream Democrats retained control of the statewide executive apparatus with Governor Kathy Hochul facing no significant opposition, the congressional sweeps demonstrate the growing electoral influence of the party’s anti-war wing.