Mamdani: Jewish group hosted by synagogue targeted by hate mob promotes 'violations of int'l law'

A spokesperson for Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s mayor-elect, gave a statement regarding a protest targeting an event at Manhattan's Park East Synagogue synagogue, suggesting that hosting Nefesh B’nefesh—a group devoted to helping U.S. Jews who want to immigrate to Israel work out the logistics—was inappropriate.

Mamdani "believes every New Yorker should be free to enter a house of worship without intimidation, and that these sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law,” read the statement from him press secretary Dora Pekec.

The NYC mayor-elect has also distanced himself from the slogans chanted by the pro-intifada protesters, while refraining from condemning the chants explicitly. “The Mayor-elect has discouraged the language used at last night’s protest and will continue to do so,” the statement read.

Throughout the demonstration, participants shouted phrases including “Death to the IDF,” “We don’t want no Zionists here,” and “Resistance, you make us proud, take another settler out.” At times, the chants were accompanied by drumbeats and calls to “globalize the intifada.”

One organizer urged protesters to escalate pressure on Jewish institutions, telling the crowd, “It is our duty to make them think twice before holding these events. We need to make them scared.”