Messi makes world cup history with hat -trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria

Lionel Messi delivered another unforgettable performance on Wednesday, guiding defending champions Argentina to a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kansas City. The Argentine captain produced a sensational hat-trick, silencing any lingering doubts about his decision to continue representing his country on football's biggest stage.

Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a trademark curling effort that left the goalkeeper with no chance. He doubled Argentina's advantage in the 60th minute with a close-range finish before completing his hat-trick 16 minutes later with a powerful strike from the edge of the penalty area.

The match marked another historic milestone for Messi, who made his 200th appearance for Argentina and became the first player ever to compete in six FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026). He had already set the record for the most World Cup appearances, extending his tally to 27 matches.

Messi's masterclass in Kansas City also saw him rewrite the record books. His three goals took his World Cup tally to 16, drawing level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose as the tournament's all-time leading scorer. Additionally, just days before his 39th birthday, Messi surpassed longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo to become the oldest player ever to score a World Cup hat-trick.

The match itself was filled with drama. Goals for both teams were ruled out during a frantic opening period, while Messi narrowly avoided a booking following a robust challenge in the first half. Ultimately, Argentina secured all three points to begin their Group J campaign and now turn their attention to upcoming clashes against Austria and Jordan.

The victory also represented a historic first for Argentina. It marked the first time the Albiceleste have won their opening match at a World Cup as reigning champions, having failed to do so in both 1982 and 1990. Argentina are now aiming to become only the third nation in history to successfully defend their World Cup title and lift a fourth trophy.

With Messi now just one goal away from surpassing Klose and becoming the outright leading scorer in World Cup history, all eyes will once again be on the Argentine superstar when Argentina face Austria next Monday.