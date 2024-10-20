Musk offers $1 million to mobilize potential Trump voters

In a bold move aimed at mobilizing voters for Donald Trump, billionaire and outspoken Trump supporter Elon Musk announced a daily lottery offering $1 million to participants in a petition run by his organization, America PAC.

The initiative was revealed late Saturday night and specifically targets registered voters in swing states, which are crucial for the upcoming election.

The first check was awarded in Pennsylvania on Saturday night, marking the launch of this unconventional voter mobilization strategy.

The petition advocates for the protection of the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, emphasizing freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. This approach allows Musk to navigate campaign finance laws that prohibit direct payment for voter registration, making it a unique tactic in the electoral landscape.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP

Musk has been vocal about his political ambitions, stating that the 2024 elections will determine "the fate of America" and "the future of Western civilization." His call to action is intended to galvanize support for Trump, particularly in swing states where voter turnout can significantly impact the election outcome.