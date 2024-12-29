Elon Musk under fire for allegedly censoring immigration critics

Immigration critics blasted billionaire Elon Musk for allegedly censoring conservatives on X last week who disagreed with his backing of the H-1B visas.

Several prominent accounts lost their premium access to the site, with blue verifications removed. US media said that at least 14 users had been affected.

Some users were able to still log in over the weekend, but had lost monetization features. Musk and X did not comment on the changes, but the billionaire posted a reminder that users' reach is reduced by the algorithm if they receive blocks or mutes from credible users.

"If far more credible, verified subscriber accounts (not bots) mute/block your account compared to those who like your posts, your reach will decline significantly," Musk said.

Musk, the selected head of the Department of Government Efficiency in President-Elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, has come under fire by conservatives for a perceived lax stance on immigration.

The developments on X contrast with Musk's stated policy of promoting free speech, conservative activists said.

The H-1B visas streamlines entry into the US for professionals deemed important for the economy, including doctors, programmers, and engineers. Musk, who immigrated himself from South Africa more than 20 years ago, received the endorsement of Trump over the visas, despite the incoming president being a longterm opponent of immigration.