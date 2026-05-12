NBA player Brandon Clarke dead at 29, overdose investigated as possible cause

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke has died at the age of 29, with authorities investigating a suspected overdose as the cause of death.

According to reports from TMZ Sports, the veteran player's passing on Monday follows a challenging final month marked by legal issues in Arkansas and a season-ending injury.

The tragedy follows a turbulent period for Clarke. Just last month, he was arrested in Arkansas following a high-speed police pursuit, which resulted in charges of fleeing as well as the possession and trafficking of a controlled substance.

His final season on the court was similarly difficult, as a severe calf strain suffered in March limited him to only two appearances for the Grizzlies this year.

Over his seven-year professional career, the Vancouver-born athlete became a reliable presence in the Memphis rotation. After being selected as the 21st overall pick in 2019, he earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Team and finished his career with averages of 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds across 309 games. Before reaching the NBA, Clarke was a standout at Gonzaga, where he led the team to an Elite Eight run and earned All-American honors.

The Grizzlies organization released a statement describing Clarke as an "outstanding teammate" and a "better person," while his agency, Priority Sports, remembered him as a "gentle soul" who brought immense joy to those around him. Clarke is survived by his mother, Whitney, and his family.