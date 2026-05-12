NBA player Brandon Clarke dead at 29, overdose investigated as possible cause
The Grizzlies mainstay and former Gonzaga star faced legal and health challenges in the weeks leading up to his sudden death
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke has died at the age of 29, with authorities investigating a suspected overdose as the cause of death.
According to reports from TMZ Sports, the veteran player's passing on Monday follows a challenging final month marked by legal issues in Arkansas and a season-ending injury.
The tragedy follows a turbulent period for Clarke. Just last month, he was arrested in Arkansas following a high-speed police pursuit, which resulted in charges of fleeing as well as the possession and trafficking of a controlled substance.
His final season on the court was similarly difficult, as a severe calf strain suffered in March limited him to only two appearances for the Grizzlies this year.
Over his seven-year professional career, the Vancouver-born athlete became a reliable presence in the Memphis rotation. After being selected as the 21st overall pick in 2019, he earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Team and finished his career with averages of 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds across 309 games. Before reaching the NBA, Clarke was a standout at Gonzaga, where he led the team to an Elite Eight run and earned All-American honors.
The Grizzlies organization released a statement describing Clarke as an "outstanding teammate" and a "better person," while his agency, Priority Sports, remembered him as a "gentle soul" who brought immense joy to those around him. Clarke is survived by his mother, Whitney, and his family.