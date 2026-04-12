Noga Erez makes history as first Israeli artist to preform at Coachella

Israeli artist Noga Erez marked a historic milestone this weekend, becoming the first Israeli singer to perform at the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Set against the backdrop of the California desert, her debut was as much a testament to artistic resilience as it was a personal triumph.

Erez, joined on stage by her partner and long-time collaborator Ori Rousso, delivered a high-energy performance that belied the emotional weight of her journey.

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Addressing the crowd, she did not shy away from the logistical and emotional hurdles of reaching the United States amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Accompanied by her team and young daughter, Erez admitted that making the concert a reality required drawing on "unexpected resources" during an incredibly taxing period.

"I am so grateful to be here," Erez told the audience, her voice reflecting a mix of triumph and vulnerability. While celebrating the career milestone, she remained candid about the crisis at home, sharing that she felt "broken and sad" regarding the situation in Israel and the surrounding region.

In a poignant moment between songs, Erez spoke on the power of the arts during times of crisis, emphasizing music’s role as a unifying force capable of bringing strangers together under a shared energy.