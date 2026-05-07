'Not fun, not worth it': US Judge releases Jeffrey Epstein's suicide note

A US court has authorized the release of an alleged suicide note written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a document that had been sealed for years, according to a report by the New York Times.

In the note, Epstein reportedly wrote: “They investigated me for a month - they found nothing!!!” and added, “It’s a pleasure to be able to choose the time to say goodbye. What do you want me to do - burst into tears!! It’s no fun, it’s not worth it.”

Epstein’s former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, claimed he discovered the letter in July 2019 after Epstein was found unconscious with a piece of cloth tied around his neck. Epstein survived that incident but was later found dead a few weeks afterward, at age 66, inside a New York detention center.

Separately, renewed attention has been drawn to allegations surrounding Epstein’s activities following new reporting on his New Mexico property, “Zorro Ranch,” including claims aired in an investigation by 60 Minutes Australia. US Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury, an advocate for victims, cited testimony from a man who said he was brought to the ranch, drugged, and witnessed group sexual assaults involving several young men.

Additional survivor accounts have also surfaced. Chunta Davis described what she called a “baby farm” on the estate, alleging that a newborn was taken by Ghislaine Maxwell after birth and recounting conversations about efforts to create a “perfect baby” from a selected gene pool. These claims add to longstanding allegations about the scope and nature of abuse tied to Epstein’s properties and associates.