Prime Minister Netanyahu to speak at U.S. Congress on July 24

An Israeli official confirms to i24NEWS that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint session of the United States Congress on Wednesday, July 24.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell emphasized the significance of Netanyahu's address in symbolizing the strong ties between the two nations.

They called this an opportunity for Netanyahu to share insights into Israel's strategic imperatives and its ongoing efforts to navigate complex regional challenges.

"I am very moved to have the privilege of representing Israel before both Houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us," Netanyahu expressed, underscoring the gravity of the occasion and the importance of conveying Israel's perspective on the global stage.

Netanyahu's official invitation to address Congress was extended last Friday.

The upcoming speech is expected to provide a platform for Netanyahu to address key issues facing the region, including the ongoing threats posed by terrorism and the pursuit of a durable peace settlement.