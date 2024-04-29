Pro-Palestinian protesters at UCLA tussle with Israel supporters

Protests at U.S. universities showed no sign of slowing over the weekend, with more arrests on campuses across the country and skirmishes between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrators at UCLA, where a tent encampment was set up last week.

The university stepped up security after “some physical altercations broke out among demonstrators,” Mary Osako, vice chancellor for UCLA Strategic Communications, said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1784528681651597612 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

As the size of the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA expanded in recent days, counter-protesters have become increasingly vocal and visible on the campus, although both sides remained peaceful until Sunday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1784658318071636065 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The number of arrests nationwide approached 900 since New York police removed a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at Columbia University and arrested more than 100 demonstrators on April 18.