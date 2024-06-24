Pro-Palestinian protestors attack Jews outside LA synagogue | WATCH

Young people wearing keffiyehs and bearing Palestinian flags attacked Israel supporters outside the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles

Yana Suryadnaya
Yana Suryadnaya ■ Foreign Affairs Correspondent, i24NEWS Hebrew Channel ■ 
2 min read
2 min read
 ■ 
FILE - A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a flag in front of a police line after protesters were told to disperse at the Shrine Auditorium, where a commencement ceremony for graduates from Pomona College was being held, May 12, 2024, in Los Angeles.
FILE - A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a flag in front of a police line after protesters were told to disperse at the Shrine Auditorium, where a commencement ceremony for graduates from Pomona College was being held, May 12, 2024, in Los Angeles.Ryan Sun / AP

An anti-Israel protest held outside the Adas Torah synagogue in a Jewish neighborhood of Los Angeles, turned violent on Sunday afternoon, as pro-Palestinian protesters, dressed in keffiyehs and holding flags, attacked Israel supporters who were at the site. 

Videos published on social media show some of the protesters - from both sides - attacking one another.

In one video, protesters are seen approaching a woman who was lying on the ground, apparently intent on attacking her, while others try to break through the crowd. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1805022809414090777

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1804999052087505316

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

It is unclear whether any arrests were made and whether there were injuries. According to reports, one person was arrested at the demonstration after he was reportedly caught carrying a flag with a sharpened end.

Another video on X showed the arrest of a couple who used their car to block the entrance to the synagogue and were seen confronting the Israel supporters on site. In the video, the LAPD opened the backdoor of a car revealing a small child in a car seat. According to those who published the video, the child was taken away from the scene by social welfare services.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1804983180879180013

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 0 comments

Comments