Pro-Palestinian protestors attack Jews outside LA synagogue | WATCH

An anti-Israel protest held outside the Adas Torah synagogue in a Jewish neighborhood of Los Angeles, turned violent on Sunday afternoon, as pro-Palestinian protesters, dressed in keffiyehs and holding flags, attacked Israel supporters who were at the site.

Videos published on social media show some of the protesters - from both sides - attacking one another.

In one video, protesters are seen approaching a woman who was lying on the ground, apparently intent on attacking her, while others try to break through the crowd.

It is unclear whether any arrests were made and whether there were injuries. According to reports, one person was arrested at the demonstration after he was reportedly caught carrying a flag with a sharpened end.

Another video on X showed the arrest of a couple who used their car to block the entrance to the synagogue and were seen confronting the Israel supporters on site. In the video, the LAPD opened the backdoor of a car revealing a small child in a car seat. According to those who published the video, the child was taken away from the scene by social welfare services.