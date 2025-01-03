Pro-Trump Republican Mike Johnson reelected as U.S. House Speaker despite dissent

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson was reelected to the chamber's top job on Friday.

After appearing to initially fall short of the majority he needed to retain his job in a roll-call vote that lasted nearly two hours, Johnson eventually clinched a razor-thin majority, winning the reelection with 218 votes. Republicans control the chamber with a slender majority of 219 to 215 .

Following the vote, Johnson vowed to extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts, which are due to expire this year and roll back regulations, saying "we're going to drastically cut back the size and scope of government."

Trump congratulated Johnson following the vote. "Mike will be a Great Speaker, and our Country will be the beneficiary," he wrote on social media.