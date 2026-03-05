Rallying behind Trump, Senate Republicans vote down a legislation to halt Iran war

Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday backed President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran on Wednesday, voting down a bipartisan resolution aiming to stop the air war and demanding that any hostilities against the Islamic Republic be authorized by Congress.

The Senate voted 53 to 47 against the resolution, with all but one Republican voting against the procedural motion and all but one Democrats supporting it.

The only Democratic senator to vote against the resolution was John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania).

Speaking on the Senate floor, Michael McCaul of Texas said that “The Ayatollahs' reign of terror began with weak leadership from President Carter. It will end with strong leadership from President Trump. This war powers resolution is ill-timed and ill-advised. Congress must stand with the president and our military to finally close, once and for all, this dark chapter of history and pave the way for lasting peace.”

The GOP holds slim majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives, and have blocked previous resolutions seeking to curb his war powers.