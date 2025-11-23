Report alleges Qatar invested billions in U.S. schools to promote Islamist ideologies

An explosive report from the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), cited by the New York Post, claims that Qatar has invested roughly $20 billion in American schools and universities as part of a strategy to promote Islamist ideologies.

ISGAP says the funding aligns with the objectives of the Muslim Brotherhood and represents a deliberate influence campaign on U.S. campuses.

According to Dr. Charles Asher Small, executive director of ISGAP, the Qatari ruling family maintains close ideological ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and leverages its financial resources to promote their worldview.

The report notes that much of this support flows through the Qatar Foundation, which funds universities, schools, and cultural institutions across the United States.

Cornell University is highlighted as a major recipient, reportedly receiving nearly $10 billion. The institution has recently faced controversy over its handling of antisemitic incidents following the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, including the arrest of a student for making death threats against Jews and the suspension of a history professor who described the Hamas attack as “exhilarating” during an anti-Israel rally.

In November, Cornell announced an agreement with the Trump administration to retain over $250 million in federal funding, effectively ending several investigations into allegations of racial discrimination and antisemitism.

The report also points to the Qatar Foundation’s support for campus organizations such as the Muslim Students Association (MSA) and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), which ISGAP describes as particularly effective in spreading the goals of the Muslim Brotherhood among university students.