Nick Stewart, a lobbyist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joined the staff of Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff, the Iran International outlet reported citing U.S. officials.

Witkoff is one of the main U.S. negotiators in its currently stalled talks with Iran to end the war; the impasse in the talks is over the Islamic Republic's nuclear arsenal.

Stewart, a known Iran hawk, served in the first administration of President Donald Trump as chief of staff at the State Department’s Iran Action Group.

Republican lawmaker Claudia Tenney hailed Stewart as an “outstanding addition” to the Office of the Special Envoy for Peace Missions.

"Nick is one of America's sharpest experts on Iran policy," she wrote on X. "His extensive expertise and proven leadership will help advance President Trump’s peace goals and deliver a deal that puts America First."