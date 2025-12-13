Reports of 'at least 20 casualties' in shooting spree at Brown University in Rhode Island

Multiple people were shot Saturday in the area of Brown University, police said, as the Ivy League school issued an active shooter alert and urged students and staff to take shelter.

The number of victims, their conditions or the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, though some reports cited at least 20 casualties.

University officials initially said that a suspect was in custody, before subsequently clarifying that was not the case and that police were still searching for a suspect or suspects, according to alerts issued through the institution's emergency notification system.

President Donald Trump said that he has been briefed on the shooting.

“God bless the victims and the families of the victims!” he said on his social media site.

The FBI said it was assisting in the response.