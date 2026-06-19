Republican Jewish Coalition praises Trump's Iran strategy, voices skepticism on final deal

The Republican Jewish Coalition praised President Trump's handling of Iran following the signing of the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, while voicing skepticism that Tehran will follow through on a final deal. RJC National Chairman Fmr. Senator Norm Coleman and CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement that Trump "has advanced American interests in the Middle East like no President before him," crediting Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury with having "obliterated the Iranian regime's nuclear enrichment capability, degraded its missiles and drones, crippled its navy and air force, and eliminated commanders with American blood on their hands."

They called it "a generational achievement that protects our troops, allies, and American security for decades to come."

Coleman and Brooks also pointed to Trump moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, the Abraham Accords, withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, and ending the war in Gaza, saying Trump "has earned the trust of the Jewish community."

Nevertheless, moving forward, the RJC said the MoU will be judged on Iranian actions, as they are skeptical over whether Iran is genuinely interested in peace. They say a final agreement must include zero nuclear enrichment, the removal of their uranium stockpile, binding limits on missiles and drones, and an end to spreading terrorism.

Meanwhile, US Senator Jeanne Shaheen released a statement offering a polar opposite view of the deal and the war.

The Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee wrote, “Now that the White House has finally released the memorandum of understanding, we can see just how disastrous this agreement truly is.” Shaheen said Trump launched a war that never should have happened, and instead of weakening Iran and strengthening America, Trump instead “delivered a deal that amounts to complete capitulation.”

Shaheen argued that not a single state objective of this war had been achieved, and said Trump’s agreement is worse than the JCPOA. “Iran now walks away with more money, more influence, and more leverage, while the American people are left with higher costs, tens of billions of dollars spent, and the loss of 14 brave service members,” she said.