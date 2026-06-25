The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a resolution that would have limited President Donald Trump's authority to wage war against Iran, delivering a win for the White House following tense interactionsl, private briefings, and last-minute vote changes.The motion ultimately failed 50 to 47.

The outcome was a sharp turnaround from the day before, when four Republicans sided with the Democratic Party to help pass a separate, House-originated war powers resolution. This was the latest in a series of congressional efforts to rein in the president's military authority over Iran.

Wednesday's shift was the product of an intense day of behind-the-scenes maneuvering. Earlier, Trump clashed openly with Republican senators at a White House lunch, at one point telling Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who had voted in favor of Tuesday's resolution, to sit down. Cassidy later told reporters that Trump "raised his voice" and that he himself "lost my temper."

By evening, Cassidy had changed direction. He said a White House briefing with Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff addressed many of his concerns, and he voted against the resolution.

Paul also reversed, voting present rather than in favor. Paul said his goal was to give Trump "more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace," while stressing his views on executive war powers had not changed. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso also played a key role, helping to "seal the deal" with wavering GOP members, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump prasied Wednesday's result on Truth Social, writing that it "puts Iran on notice" and thanking Senate Republican leadership for their role in securing the outcome.

Kaine's resolution would have directed Trump to withdraw US forces from hostilities with Iran unless Congress authorized continued engagement. But unlike Tuesday's measure, it would have required the president's signature to take effect.

Republicans Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski were the only members of their party to vote in favor of advancing Wednesday's resolution, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine. Republican Sen. Rand Paul voted present, and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman broke with his party to vote against it.

The administration has also maintained that the US is no longer in active hostilities with Iran following a ceasefire agreement, and has separately argued that the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which underpins such congressional resolutions, is unconstitutional.