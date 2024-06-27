Robert Kraft donates $1 Million to Yeshiva University after ditching Columbia

Billionaire philanthropist and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has announced a $1 million donation to Yeshiva University.

This decision comes two months after Kraft withdrew his support from his Ivy League alma mater, Columbia University, over its handling of pro-Palestinian protests.

On Tuesday, Kraft revealed that his generous contribution to Yeshiva University, the leading Modern Orthodox institution in the United States, aims to establish a program specifically designed to support incoming transfer students.

This initiative is particularly timely as Yeshiva University anticipates an influx of students transferring from secular universities amidst the recent surge in campus protests.

Back in April, Kraft had made headlines by announcing the cessation of his financial support to Columbia University, where he graduated in 1963 and had previously donated millions. His name is associated with both a sports field and the Jewish student center at the university.

AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao

Kraft expressed his concerns via his foundation dedicated to fighting antisemitism, stating, "I am no longer confident that Columbia can protect its students and staff, and I am not comfortable supporting the university until corrective action is taken."

Since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, Columbia University has been a focal point for pro-Palestinian protests, which have sparked similar demonstrations nationwide. Critics argue that these protests have contributed to a hostile environment for Jewish students across many campuses.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Kraft's latest donation is directed towards Yeshiva University, which is positioning itself as a sanctuary for Jewish students facing antisemitism elsewhere. Following Kraft’s April announcement, Yeshiva University reopened its transfer applications to accommodate students seeking a safer academic environment.

Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, emphasized, "No Jewish student should have to face the threats and intimidation that has sadly been taking place. While our enrollments are already full for the coming year, we at the flagship Jewish university will not turn our backs on these students."

Although Yeshiva University has reported a significant increase in applications, specific data on undergraduate and transfer applications remains undisclosed.

Kraft joins other Jewish philanthropists in redirecting their support away from institutions perceived as insufficiently addressing antisemitism.

Venture capitalist David Magerman, who previously withdrew support from the University of Pennsylvania over similar concerns, recently pledged $1 million to Israel's Jerusalem College of Technology. Additionally, last November, Jewish billionaire investor Henry Swieca resigned from the board of Columbia Business School, citing safety concerns for Jewish students.

Kraft’s donation will fund the "Blue Square Scholars" program at Yeshiva University, named after the emblem of his "Stand Up to Jewish Hate" campaign, run through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

This campaign, symbolized by a blue square, aims to raise awareness and oppose antisemitism, featuring prominently across social media and high-profile TV events.

Yuki Iwamura / AP

In his statement, Kraft highlighted the importance of providing a welcoming and safe educational environment, saying, "At a time where hate has been unleashed across our universities, Jewish students are feeling isolated and unsafe. Yeshiva is providing a safe haven for these students, and I look forward to seeing them thrive in an academic environment where they could live and study free of fear for being who they are."