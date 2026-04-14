‘Shocked by her’: Trump escalates row with Italy’s Meloni

Trump turns on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, calling her “unacceptable” and saying “I was wrong” to previously view her as “brave,” in a sharp phone interview with Corriere della Sera.

“I was shocked by her. I thought she was brave, but I was wrong,” Trump said, adding that Meloni is “no longer the same person” he once dealt with.

Responding to her criticism of his comments on Pope Leo XIV, Trump said: “It’s her who’s unacceptable, because she doesn’t care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if it had the chance.”

He also accused Meloni of expecting the United States to “do the work for her” on security, including protecting Italy from nuclear threats and ensuring global oil stability.

Trump added that the two leaders have not spoken in “a long time,” signaling a further cooling in relations between Washington and Rome.