Shocking display at DC train station depicts Israeli and U.S. leaders feasting on blood of Gazan children

Jewish groups condemned a guerrilla art display at a Washington, D.C. train station that portrayed U.S. and Israeli leaders feasting on the blood of Palestinian children, saying that its power to shock is derived from the blood libel levied against Jews throughout the centuries.

The display featured a mock "Friendsgiving" dinner with five besuited people donning masks representing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former president Joe Biden and Anthony Blinken, the former top diplomat in Biden's administration.

Lavishly splattered with fake blood, the five are sat at a long table set with bloodied doll limbs, glasses of fake blood and a menu accusing Israel of harvesting Gaza children's organs and skin. The Israeli flags are used as blood-soaked tablecloth as well as as the napkins with which the participants wiped blood off their faces.

At Netanyahu’s seat, a place card reads “Mileikowsky,” which was the surname of his late father's family when they moved to mandatory Palestine in 1920.

A sign laid out a menu, with offerings including “Starter: Gaza children’s limbs.” “Main: Stolen Organs.” “Dessert: Illegally harvested skin.” “Drink: Gaza’s spilled blood.”

“Dressed up as ‘activism’ and ‘performance art,’ this was nothing less than the revival of one of the oldest and most dangerous antisemitic tropes in history,” said the American Jewish Committee in a statement. “Blood libel has fueled violence, persecution, and massacres of Jews for centuries. Seeing it resurface in our nation’s capital is both horrifying and unacceptable.”

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater DC says, “just steps away from the symbols and heart of American democracy, a scene that would have been right at home in Nazi Germany played out in the United States. Seldom have we seen such a sickening display of full-throated antisemitism.”