Supreme Court backs Trump in clearing way to end Haitian and Syrian protections

The US Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Trump administration to strip temporary protected status from more than 350,000 Haitian and 6,100 Syrian immigrants. According to SCOTUS, courts cannot second-guess the government's immigration determinations.

The 6-3 decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito, held that federal law bars judicial review of decisions to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) under the Homeland Security secretary. It terminates legal protections and work authorizations for immigrants who have fled ongoing instability in their home countries.

The decision now sets a precedent affecting 1.3 million people from 17 countries currently designated for TPS.

TPS, established by Congress in 1990, provides humanitarian relief to nationals from countries experiencing war, natural disasters, or other catastrophes. The US first designated Haiti for the program in 2010 following an earthquake that killed over 300,000 people, and Syria in 2012 during its civil war. Beneficiaries receive legal status and work authorization for up to 18 months, with the possibility of extensions.

Last year, then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced terminations for both countries, claiming conditions had improved and TPS was being "abused and exploited. The State Department contradicted that assessment, currently warning against travel to both nations. According to the State Department, Haiti remains under a state of emergency with widespread firearms violence, robbery, sexual assault, and kidnappings for ransom.

On Syria, the department states that "no part of Syria is safe from violence."

Lower courts in New York and Washington, DC, blocked the terminations, with a federal judge finding evidence that Noem's decision regarding Haiti was motivated by "anti-black and anti-Haitian animus." The judge pointed to Trump's 2024 campaign rhetoric falsely claiming Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating pets.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued before the Supreme Court that TPS termination decisions are unreviewable under statutory language barring judicial examination. The administration also asserted that courts should not second-guess foreign policy determinations by the executive branch.

The ruling aligns with the court's 2024 decision allowing the administration to end TPS for 600,000 Venezuelans, establishing a pattern of judicial deference on immigration matters. The House passed bipartisan legislation in April extending protections for Haitians, but the bill stalled in the Senate.