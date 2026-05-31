New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani became the first NYC mayor in over 60 years to skip the annual Israel Day Parade, breaking a tradition dating back to the event's founding in 1964. His absence, made against the backdrop of a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in New York, was cited as the primary motivation for Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to lead an unusually large Knesset delegation this year.

This year, the number of participating lawmakers doubled and tripled compared to previous years. In addition to the Israeli lawmakers, the parade included Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as well as tens of thousands of supporters.

For the first time in the parade's history, the delegation was led by the Knesset Speaker, accompanied by a balanced mix of coalition and opposition members. MKs marching included Meir Cohen, Afif Ebed, Hava Atiya, Vladimir Beliak, Meirav Ben Ari, Orit Farkash-HaCohen, Oded Forer, Eitan Ginzburg, Ariel Kellner, Sasson Guetta, Yitzhak Kreuzer and Yulia Malinovsky.

Ohana said the march sent "a direct message to the local leadership that is despicably stoking the fire of hatred in the city against Israel and its Jewish residents."

Opposition Coordinator MK Meirav Ben Ari said: "In times like these, our presence here is more important than ever. Especially when the mayor of New York decided not to march this year, we must convey an important message that support for Israel comes first."

The annual Solidarity March with Israel, organized by the Jewish Federation of New York and the JCRC, has been held on Fifth Avenue since 1964.