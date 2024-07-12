Top Dem donors reportedly withholding $90m unless Biden bows out

Top democrat donors reportedly told a Biden super PAC they were withholding some $90 million of promised funds until the embattled president bows out of the race, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Some major donors and longtime Hollywood boosters, including George Clooney, have already asked the octogenarian leader president to throw in the towel.

While the crisis was precipitated by Biden's underwhelming debate performance against Donald Trump earlier in the month, his latest press conference following the NATO summit is understood to have done little to allay Democrats' anxieties.