Toronto: Mezuzahs torn from seniors’ apartment doors

Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate-motivated crime after multiple Jewish prayer scrolls, known as mezuzahs, were removed from the doorways of units in a Toronto Community Housing building in North York.

The thefts, reported Sunday, targeted a building in the Westminster neighbourhoods near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West.

Mezuzahs, which are affixed to the doorposts of Jewish homes, serve as both a religious symbol and an expression of Jewish identity.

Authorities have not disclosed the exact number of mezuzahs taken, but local officials say approximately 15 to 20 were pried off.

York Centre Councillor James Pasternak condemned the act as “a hateful attack on Jewish residents, seniors who deserve safety, stability, and dignity in their own homes.” Speaking to CP24, he said most of the building’s tenants are older, Russian-speaking members of the Jewish community who “always felt that their building was welcoming and safe.” Pasternak added that the residents are “very upset about this targeting and this gross violation of private space and Charter rights.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow called the incident “an outrageous and vile act of antisemitism,” emphasizing that seniors living in supportive housing should be able to live without fear of being targeted for their faith.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) also issued a statement, noting that mezuzahs represent faith, heritage, and identity. “We’ve seen hateful conduct go from shouting in the streets to targeting Jews outside our homes to now in the hallways of our own buildings,” the organization said, urging political leaders to take immediate action to protect the community.