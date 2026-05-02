The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump has sidestepped congressional review to sing off on military ‌sales to the tune of upward of $8.6 billion to Middle Eastern allies Israel, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Amid the war with Iran, State Department said U.S. Secretary of State Marco ​Rubio determined that an emergency situation required the sales be carried out immediately, ⁠waived the congressional review requirements.

The sale to Israel is of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems costing $992.4 million.

Qatar will get ​Patriot air and missile defense replenishment services costing $4.01 billion and Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS) costing $992.4 ​million.

Kuwait is to receive an integrated battle command system costing $2.5 billion and the UAE an ​APKWS for $147.6 million.

The State Department announcements on Friday came as the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran marked nine weeks since its start and more than three weeks ​since a fragile ceasefire came into effect.