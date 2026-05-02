Trump admin bypasses congressional review to sign off on military sales to Israel, Gulf allies
Israel to receive Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems priced at $992.4 million
The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump has sidestepped congressional review to sing off on military sales to the tune of upward of $8.6 billion to Middle Eastern allies Israel, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
Amid the war with Iran, State Department said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined that an emergency situation required the sales be carried out immediately, waived the congressional review requirements.
The sale to Israel is of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems costing $992.4 million.
Qatar will get Patriot air and missile defense replenishment services costing $4.01 billion and Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS) costing $992.4 million.
Kuwait is to receive an integrated battle command system costing $2.5 billion and the UAE an APKWS for $147.6 million.
The State Department announcements on Friday came as the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran marked nine weeks since its start and more than three weeks since a fragile ceasefire came into effect.