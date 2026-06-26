Trump administration notifies Congress of $700M Turkey jet engine sale

The Trump administration has officially notified Congress of its intention to sell dozens of jet engines to Turkey in a deal valued at more than $700 million, Reuters reported Friday.

The notification moves the proposed sale forward despite reservations from a number of lawmakers, who have raised concerns over Turkey's continued possession of Russian S-400 air defense systems, acquired in 2019. The engines could be used by Ankara in the development of a substantial domestic aircraft fleet.

The announcement follows remarks by President Donald Trump on Thursday, in which he revealed that Turkey had been a serious candidate to join US-led military action against Iran but ultimately stood down following a direct personal appeal from him to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking at the White House ahead of a meeting with NATO Secretary-General, Trump offered warm words for the Turkish leader. "I like him. He's a friend of mine. And he stayed out of the war," Trump said. "You know, he was a leading candidate to get involved in the war with Iran."

Trump acknowledged that Erdogan holds an unfavorable view of Israel but said the Turkish president nonetheless honored his request. "He's not a big fan of Israel, as you know," Trump said. "And I asked him to stay out of it, and he stayed out," he said.

The arms sale and Trump's effusive praise for Erdogan are being closely watched in Israel, where officials have expressed concern over signals that Washington may be moving to significantly enhance Turkey's military capabilities.