Trump appeals to U.S. voters while working at McDonald's in Pennsylvania

In an unexpected twist during his presidential campaign, former President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Pennsylvania on Sunday, donning the restaurant's uniform while preparing French fries and serving customers.

This unusual stunt took place at the "Pay and Go" platform, where startled patrons were treated to the sight of the Republican candidate himself.

Trump's spontaneous visit appears to be a direct response to recent comments made by Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who claimed she once worked as a cook at McDonald's.

The former president swiftly labeled her statement a "lie," arguing that her résumé did not include any mention of the job.

Social media was abuzz with videos of Trump interacting with customers, and reports suggest that Harris's camp has faced pressure to provide proof of her claims regarding her experience at the fast-food giant. While Harris allegedly supported Trump's drive-thru appearance, her campaign managers have yet to respond to inquiries seeking verification of her previous employment at McDonald's.