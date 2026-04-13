Trump attacks Pope Leo over Iran stance: “weak on crime”

US President Donald Trump launched a renewed attack on Pope Leo XIV on social media overnight into Monday, accusing him of being “WEAK on Crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy,” following the pontiff’s criticism of Washington’s rhetoric and approach to the Iran conflict.

In posts published on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I don’t want a pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” framing the comments as a direct response to the Pope’s public remarks on the war and its escalation. He also accused the pontiff of failing to acknowledge what he described as “fear” during the COVID-19 period, when religious services were restricted.

Trump further argued that the Church and other Christian organizations were unfairly treated during pandemic restrictions, claiming priests and ministers were previously “arrested” for holding services under distancing rules. He said the Pope should “use common sense” and avoid political commentary on US policy.

Trump also claimed that Pope Leo was elevated in part due to political considerations, writing that he “was only put there by the Church because he was an American” and adding, “If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.” He said the Pope should “get his act together,” avoid politics, and focus on his religious role.

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In the same post, Trump said he preferred the Pope’s brother, Louis, whom he described as “all MAGA,” and repeated claims that Leo was elevated unexpectedly to the papacy due to his American nationality and political considerations.

The comments come after Pope Leo publicly criticized the escalation in the Iran conflict and warned against framing the war in religious or ideological terms. The Vatican has not yet issued an official response to Trump’s latest remarks.