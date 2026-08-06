President Trump confronted Defense Secretary Hegseth at Camp David last week over critical US munitions shortages that have limited military options against Iran, according to a report by The Washington Post citing two people familiar with the exchange.

The report said Trump, frustrated by the state of US weapons stockpiles, questioned Hegseth during a Cabinet meeting on Friday, telling him he believed the issue "had been fixed."

According to the report, shortages of long-range guided missiles and air-defense interceptors have been a key factor behind Trump's decision to refrain from authorizing additional large-scale strikes on Iran in recent days.

The Washington Post reported that Hegseth responded by blaming his deputy, Stephen Feinberg, for the depleted stockpiles and for failing to keep the president fully informed.

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The White House strongly rejected the report. "This is 100% fake news. Literally never happened. And President Trump has the utmost confidence in Secretary Hegseth," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

In a post on X, Leavitt added that she was present at Camp David with Trump and Hegseth and insisted the conversation "literally never happened." She accused the newspaper of publishing a story based on sources seeking to undermine the defense secretary, adding that Trump "loves the Secretary and thinks he's doing a tremendous job."

Trump also rejected claims that US weapons stockpiles are critically depleted, insisting the country has "massive amounts" of munitions and that additional supplies are being produced and delivered as needed.

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In a post on TruthSocial, he said defense contractors are building "the largest number of plants and factories in our country's history" and vowed to pursue those responsible for leaking information to the media. "The 'leakers' of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought!" Trump wrote.